Update 1.07 has been released for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at 20 GB and is for all versions of the game, including the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. It mainly includes a visual change for The Park, but there are a bunch of other minor fixes and stability improvements in this patch. Here’s everything new with NBA 2K21 update 1.07.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Visual Concepts has not yet released an official list of patch notes, but there are a few noticeable changes and fixes that have already been noticed by the community. We’ll update this article accordingly once official patch notes are released, but for now, here are all of the changes in NBA 2K21 update 1.07.

The Park has been updated ending the seasonal theme

College badge exploit reportedly fixed

Reports of old shoot meter making a return (unconfirmed)

Various other bug fixes and stability improvements

The main feature of this update is a visual change to The Park, which has been reverted to its normal state as the holiday season has come to a close. Some players have reported that the old school shoot meter has come back to the game, but these reports are unconfirmed for now. If it really is back, however, it won’t be too hard to tell as more players will likely post screenshots and other proof that it exists in the game. As with all updates, this patch also includes various bug fixes and stability improvements. There’s no telling which issues have actually been addressed, but some players have reported that the college badge exploit has been fixed.

NBA 2K21 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this update, the official NBA 2K site.