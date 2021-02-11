NBA 2K21 is one of the few games out there that has two distinct versions released across generations, yet still is getting consistent patches for both versions. We’ve seen patches come out for both games and now the latest has arrived for both version and we now have the NBA 2K21 Update 1.08 Patch Notes.

As can be seen below, there are some pretty big differences between the patch notes for the two versions. You can see them here or from the NBA 2K21 website.

NBA 2K21 Next Generation

General:

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats, with additional new music drops in The City

Los Angeles Lakers court floor will reflect new changes for this season

Uniform updates have been made for the following teams: Los Angeles Lakers (Home uniform) New York Knicks (City uniform)



Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players, including: Udoka Azubuike LaMelo Ball Keita Bates-Diop Leandro Bolmaro Zylan Cheatham Brandon Clarke Troy Daniels De’Andre Hunter Jaren Jackson, Jr. Frank Mason Tyrese Maxey Jaden McDaniels Johnathan Motley Zeke Nnaji Elie Okobo Miye Oni Tariq Owens Patrick Patterson Payton Pritchard Immanuel Quickley Josh Reaves Cameron Reynolds Anfernee Simons Robert Williams



Addressed the vertical line remaining on screen for a period of time on Xbox Series X/S

Gameplay:

Reduced the effectiveness of fading three-pointers off-the-dribble, as requested by the community

MyCAREER/The City:

Private matchmaking is now supported during Pro-Am League Nights

Improved load times of menus when loading into The City

Foam fingers and boxing gloves will no longer remain equipped when going into games in The City

Addressed community reported issues with the badge progression display on the postgame recap screen

Resolved a rare hang that could occur upon completion of workouts in the Gatorade Gym

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience in The City

MyNBA:

Updated the MyNBA Online load/download Draft Class option functionality

Improvements made to the way player morale is calculated

Resolved a player generation issue that led to inflated athletic attributes like speed and vertical as progression occurred

MyTEAM:

Various preparations have been made for upcoming additions to MyTEAM

Enabled Situational Substitutions for both On-the-Fly Coaching and Timeouts in Domination, Challenge, Unlimited, and Limited modes

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when starting a multiplayer match with a specific lineup

Various other stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience

NBA 2K21 Last Gen

General:

Come celebrate the Lunar New Year at 2K Beach with new seasonal decorations.

Updated another set of player likeness for current NBA players.

Updated soundtrack in 2K Beats.

Disabled controller rumble for online play.

MyCAREER:

The traveling Big Top has arrived at 2K Beach. Keep your eyes out in the coming weeks.

MyTEAM: