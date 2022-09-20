Update 1.005 has arrived for NBA 2K23, and here we will give you a quick rundown of all the changes and fixes added with this patch. NBA 2K23 was released a couple of weeks ago, and thousands of fans are already enjoying the title from one of the most recognized sports gaming franchises out there. PC players are not very happy about the game they got, but despite this, many fans of the franchise are still having fun with the NBA 2K23 experience. This update is rather small, and the developers did not detail any of the changes, so do not expect big additions this time. Here’s everything new with NBA 2K23 update 1.005.

NBA 2K23 Next-Gen Update 1.005 Patch Notes (September 19)

According to the official NBA 2K Twitter account, the 1.005 update did not bring any gameplay changes or balances. Only bringing some fixes regarding the game’s stability issues on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X.

🛠️ An update went live last night addressing stability issues on PS5 and XBX 🛠️ — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 19, 2022

According to some NBA 2K23 players on Reddit, the Shoe Deal bug that some players were experiencing for a while has been fixed. Many players were running into this bug, and now they can keep enjoying NBA 2K23 as they should.

Unfortunately, the developers did not go into detail about the fixes applied in this patch. On Twitter, many a few players have been stating they keep getting crashes after the update, but the patch has been live for too little to know if this is something widespread.

All in all, NBA 2K23 players have been having a great time with the title. PC fans have been venting their frustrations about the old-gen version they got, but unfortunately, they are not the only ones. Madden 23’s PC port offered the same old-gen experience even though most PCs can easily compete with next-gen consoles. This has angered hundreds of fans, and some of them have even stated that Madden 23 will be the last game they will buy from the franchise.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the title, go to the official NBA 2K Twitter page.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2022