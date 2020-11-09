Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Car List

One of the biggest factors for the draw to a game like Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is the selection of cars to choose from and seeing as this remaster includes all vehicles released as part of DLC for the last Hot Pursuit, there’s even more appeal for the car enthusiast. Here is the full list of cars available in Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered:
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizone Spider
- Alfa Romeo 8C Competizone
- Aston Martin DBS Volante
- Aston Martin DBS
- Aston Martin V12 Vantage
- Aston Martin One-77
- Audi TT RS
- Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro
- Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro
- Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe
- Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible
- BMW Z4 sDrive35is
- BMW M3 E92
- BMW M6 Convertible
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- Dodge Charger SRT8
- Dodge Challenger SRT8
- Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- Dodge Viper SRT10
- Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition
- Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor
- Ford GT
- Ford GT500 Super Snake
- Ford GT500 Shelby
- Ford Police Interceptor Concept
- Gumpert Apollo S
- Jaguar XKR
- Koenigsegg CCX
- Koenigsegg CCXR Edition
- Koenigsegg Agera
- Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV
- Lamborghini Diablo SV
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni
- Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- Lamborghini Sesto Elementa
- Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640
- Lamborghini Murcielago LP 650-4 Roadster
- Lamborghini Reventon Roadster
- Lamborghini Reventon
- Maserati GranCabrio
- Maserati GranTurismo S
- Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S
- Mazda RX-8
- McLaren MP4-12C
- McLaren F1
- Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series
- Mercedes SLS AMG
- Mistubishi Lancer Evolution X
- Nissan 370Z Roadster
- Nissan 370Z
- Nissan GT-R SpecV
- Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)
- Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster
- Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)
- Pagani Zonda Cinque
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- Porsche 911 Speedster
- Porsche 911 Targa 4S
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
- Porsche 911 Turbo 1982
- Porsche 918 Spyder
- Porsche Boxster Spyder
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Porsche Cayman S
- Porsche Panamera Turbo
- Porsche 959
- Subaru Impreza WRX STI
Seeing some of these cars is a real treat because most racing games don’t feature typical police vehicles and I’m always happy to see a Lancer Evolution see the stage and have it be well represented.
Be sure to check out our review for Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered!
