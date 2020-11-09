Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Car List

One of the biggest factors for the draw to a game like Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered is the selection of cars to choose from and seeing as this remaster includes all vehicles released as part of DLC for the last Hot Pursuit, there’s even more appeal for the car enthusiast. Here is the full list of cars available in Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered:

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizone Spider

Alfa Romeo 8C Competizone

Aston Martin DBS Volante

Aston Martin DBS

Aston Martin V12 Vantage

Aston Martin One-77

Audi TT RS

Audi R8 Spyder 5.2 FSI quattro

Audi R8 Coupe 5.2 FSI quattro

Bentley Continental Supersports Coupe

Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible

BMW Z4 sDrive35is

BMW M3 E92

BMW M6 Convertible

Bugatti Veyron 16.4

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport

Chevrolet Camaro SS

Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Dodge Charger SRT8

Dodge Challenger SRT8

Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

Dodge Viper SRT10

Dodge Viper SRT10 Final Edition

Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor

Ford GT

Ford GT500 Super Snake

Ford GT500 Shelby

Ford Police Interceptor Concept

Gumpert Apollo S

Jaguar XKR

Koenigsegg CCX

Koenigsegg CCXR Edition

Koenigsegg Agera

Lamborghini Countach 5000 QV

Lamborghini Diablo SV

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Valentino Balboni

Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder LP 560-4

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4

Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

Lamborghini Sesto Elementa

Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640

Lamborghini Murcielago LP 650-4 Roadster

Lamborghini Reventon Roadster

Lamborghini Reventon

Maserati GranCabrio

Maserati GranTurismo S

Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT S

Mazda RX-8

McLaren MP4-12C

McLaren F1

Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series

Mercedes SLS AMG

Mistubishi Lancer Evolution X

Nissan 370Z Roadster

Nissan 370Z

Nissan GT-R SpecV

Pagani Zonda Cinque (NFS Edition)

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster

Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster (NFS Edition)

Pagani Zonda Cinque

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 Speedster

Porsche 911 Targa 4S

Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet

Porsche 911 Turbo 1982

Porsche 918 Spyder

Porsche Boxster Spyder

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche Cayman S

Porsche Panamera Turbo

Porsche 959

Subaru Impreza WRX STI

Seeing some of these cars is a real treat because most racing games don’t feature typical police vehicles and I’m always happy to see a Lancer Evolution see the stage and have it be well represented.

