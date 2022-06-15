Neon White Voice Cast: Who Plays The Neons?

As you make your way through your heavenly journey in Neon White, there may be a few times that you have to stop and say, “Where do I know this voice from?”. With a laundry list of excellent talent on board, you’ll be sure to feel the emotion, laughs, and sarcasm roll off of their tongues, as you are treated to some of the best writing in a game.

They fully embrace the cringe, as well as deliver well and true when it is needed, so let’s dive right in and see who is on the roster for Neon White.

Neon White Voice Cast

When you first boot up the game, you’re treated to a horribly familiar voice, something that may resonate with you, especially if you grew up during the Toonami and Adult Swim era of Cartoon Network. The titular hero himself delivers smooth lines, with an iconic tone that can only be attributed to one person: Steve Blum. That’s right, they got Toonami TOM in this game, and it’s stellar, alongside the maniacal voice of Neon Violet, and the sensual tones of Neon Red.

Here’s the full voice cast for Neon White:

Steve Blum – Neon White (Cowboy Bebop, Star Wars Rebels, Wolverine, and the X-Men, Transformers Prime)

Alicyn Packard – Neon Red (Rugrats, The Tom & Jerry Show, Yo-Kai Watch, Space Racers)

Courtney Lin – Neon Violet (Planet Power, 400 to Oahu, BuzzFeed Murder Mystery Stories)

Ian Jones-Quartey – Neon Yellow (OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Steven Universe, Bravest Warriors, nockFORCE)

SungWon Cho – Mikey (Barry, Truth Be Told, Cookie Run Kingdom)

Zeno Robinson – Raz (The Owl House, My Hero Academia, BAYMAX!)

Salli Saffioti – Gabby (Watchmen, Resident Evil: Degeneration, Destroy All Humans!)

Ben Lepley – Neon Green (Puyo Puyo Tetris, Lost Ark, Shin Megami Tensei V)

– Bruce Barker – Believers (Injustice 2: Gods Among Us, Fallout 76, Resident Evil: Village, Red Dead Redemption 2)

There are bound to be a few voices in this game that strike a chord with you, especially with a wide range of vocal talents in anything from Anime to other popular Video Games.

Neon White is available on June 16th on Nintendo Switch and PC.