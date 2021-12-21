Update 9.72 has arrived for Neverwinter, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Neverwinter does not bring any new content additions, but it does offer some new changes and fixes to the game. Besides these changes and fixes, players will be able to get a free item from the Zen Market. Here’s everything new with Neverwinter update 9.72.

Neverwinter Update 9.72 Patch Notes

Items and Economy

Mechanical Dragon Eggs

We’ve addressed an issue where players could incorrectly gain more Mythic rank Mechanical Dragon Eggs via turn-in than intended. Because this is addressed, players with a full collection of Rare, Epic, and Legendary Mechanical Dragon Eggs can now properly present them for a Mythic Mechanical Dragon Egg, limit once per account.

The Mythic Mechanical Dragon Eggs gained before this patch have been rendered obsolete. Because of this, players who previously redeemed their full collection of Mechanical Dragon Eggs can do so one more time for an updated Mythic Mechanical Dragon Egg. We were able to track down all Auction House transactions of the obsoleted Mythic Mechanical Dragon Eggs and reverse the Astral Diamond gains and expenditures from these transactions. This reversal happened Friday, December 17, 2021, in the early morning, Pacific time.

Auction reversal, in other words: If you purchased a Mythic Mechanical Dragon Egg on the Auction House, the purchasing character now has their Astral Diamonds back as of Friday the 17 th . If you sold a Mythic Mechanical Dragon Egg on the Auction House, the Astral Diamonds on the selling character have been reduced by the amount gained from the auction (after the posting and sale fee). If that character did not have enough Astral Diamonds to account for this, then AD has been removed from other characters on the account, or the Shared Bank, as appropriate. If you neither bought nor sold a Mythic Mechanical Dragon Egg on the Auction House, then your account is unaffected.



Free Claims

The Winter Wolf companion can now be claimed for free in the Zen Market, in the Companions category. Please note that this companion can only be claimed once per account during this time.

This update did not fix any major problems with the game. These fixes are only regarding the Mechanical Dragon Eggs, so players who have been buying or selling this item are going to have changes in their inventory. Besides these changes, The Winter Wolf companion can be now claimed for free in the Zen Market.

Neverwinter is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding the update, go to the official Neverwinter website.