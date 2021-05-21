New Outriders Update Patch Releasing Next Week

Developer People Can Fly was supposed to release Outriders update 1.08 this week, but it looks like the patch has been delayed. You will now have to wait for the patch to be released early next week instead.

The reason the new patch wasn’t ready yet is because it wasn’t stable enough to be released. People Can Fly needs a couple more days for it to be fixed.

The new patch was supposed to fix some of the signing issues and other bugs that gamers have been experiencing with the game at launch. Anyway, you can read the announcement for the next patch posted down below.

“During our final tests of today’s planned patch, we uncovered an issue that could pose a risk to the stability of the overall patch. As we are not comfortable releasing the patch with this issue in place, we need to take a couple of days to address it.

This current patch is therefore now re-scheduled to be released early next week, pending final confirmation that the above mentioned issue has been resolved.

We know that this isn’t what you wanted to hear today, but we do want to assure you that this short delay won’t impact the other fixes that we are already prepping for the next patch cycle and we will share more news of these as soon as we can.”

For more information, you can visit the game’s official Reddit post. Outriders is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.