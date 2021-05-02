New Pokémon Snap: Art in Flight Guide

New Pokémon Snap offers a good amount of requests to complete, some being easy to figure out and some not really, and Art in Flight falls into the second category. Not because it’s hard to figure out what exactly you need to do, but rather because the timing of your picture really matters on this one. We’ll explain this and everything else, right below.

How to complete Art in Flight request in New Pokémon Snap

You need to start a run in Florio Nature Park (Night). You can do this as early as Research Level 2, so no need to try grinding for increasing your Research Level. As your NEO-ONE goes on with the specified route in front of you, you will end up in the area with the Bidoof dam on your right side, and a lot of Swanna hanging around the same spot. As soon as you close in to that area, have your camera aimed high and on your right.

You may spot some Swanna flying around, that will soon come down and land on water, alongside the rest of their Swanna friends. There is also a chance that one of those Swanna, will already have the Illumina aura on it, so treat that as the leader. Reason is, it will soon start taking flight again, after commanding the rest of its gang to fly together with it. Which brings us to the moment of truth.

You need to capture the exact moment the flock starts taking flight, literal moments after their body leaves the water. The request itself doesn’t explain it well, so your most likely thought would be to take a screenshot as they are flying altogether. However, the picture you actually need is one right after they start screaming and leaving the water, before they even take enough height to start flying. It can be confusing indeed, so your best bet is to take as many screenshots as possible as soon as they start screaming, to be on the safe side. Finish the stage and head back to your camp with the completed request. It may take a couple of tries, so don’t be discouraged if you don’t manage to do it on your first attempt.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.