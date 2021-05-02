New Pokémon Snap: Asleep on a Calm Night Guide

Asleep on a Calm Night may quite possibly be one of the easiest requests you can do in New Pokémon Snap. The requirements are easy, the execution is even easier and the difficulty bar for it is really non existent. Only pre-requisite is to have your Research Level in Florio Nature Park (Night) at 3, and you should be good to go. For more detailed explanation about this request, take a look below.

How to complete Asleep on a Calm Night request in New Pokémon Snap

As mentioned above, there is barely anything to do for this request, other than just taking the picture of a specific, easy to get moment. Jump into your NEO-ONE, begin Florio Nature Park (Night) stage with a Research Level 3, sit tight and wait until you close up to the end of the stage.

At some point, where a lot of Torterra can be found sleeping, if you take a look on your left side, amongst them you will be able to see a sleeping Sylveon. It’s quite easy to find it, as it literally is the only creature with bright colors in contrast to the black of the night and Torterra’s green and brown.

Don’t try to wake it up or anything, all you have to do is to take a screenshot as it’s asleep. Make sure to focus yours lens on to it, in order for the photo to count towards the request’s completion. With that out of the way and with the picture in hand, that is all for the Asleep on a Calm Night task. Very likely to be one of the easiest among the plethora of requests you have in New Pokémon Snap, so enjoy this brief break of the more complicated ones that are coming up later on.

