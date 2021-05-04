New Pokémon Snap: Audino’s Favorite Pastime Guide

Audino’s Favorite Pastime is a very troublesome request of New Pokémon Snap, as players are having a hard time to actually make it work. While the goal is simple in nature, as you just want to get a picture of Audino twirling around, kind of dancing, the way to trigger this motion is vague to say the least. Below we have some guidance in order to make it happen, however take it with a grain of salt since even with knowing what you need to do, it’s not easily achievable.

How to complete Audino’s Favorite Pastime request in New Pokémon Snap

First, you need to unlock the Research Camp as a playable stage. This is done as you progress further into the game, so after you do, you need to play the stage until you have it at Research Level 2 and above. Only then Audino will be at the spot we need it to be. You need to encounter it outside of Professor’s lab, next to the stairway, with some Cutiefly in the far background.

With these in mind, here is the whole catch of Audino’s Favorite Pastime. Players have tried numerous ways to actually make it dance, and it seems that everything functions with various results. Some say just using the Melody does the trick, others claim that you need to spam Fluffruits as well. While these could be possible, they are not a surefire way to make Audino swirl its body around.

What worked best for me, was luring the barely visible Cutiefly on the back, close to Audino. I threw a couple of Fluffruits for it to chase them and end up close to it, and after it did, Audino started dancing by itself without me doing anything else. Another time, I tried the same method but before the Cutiefly was close enough to Audino, it again started dancing out of nowhere. This lead me to the fact that just having the Cutiefly close to Audino, is not the actual trigger for the dance.

To confirm this, I even did some runs without luring Cutiefly at all, and messed around with Audino in another ways. Threw Fluffruits, Illumina orbs, used the Melody and so on. Sometimes, it actually did dance, with most of them not really. This is extremely frustrating, since from what it seems, this dance is just a random behavior it can do whenever it feels like it. Therefore, your best best with Audino would be to simply keep track of it during your whole run, and either wait for it to do it or just spam any tool in your disposal and see the results. Unfortunately, this is the best advise I can give you for now, but if something else is discovered in the long run, we will update this article accordingly. Good luck.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.