New Pokémon Snap: Dam Sweet Dam Guide

The Dam Sweet Dam moment shows how hard-working Bidoof can be in New Pokémon Snap. Another one of the requests that Rita and Professor Mirror throw at you, this time focusing around Bidoof and their habit of making great structures. The task itself is not really that hard, if you know what to do, so take a look below and see for yourself what the requirements are.

How to complete Dam Sweet Dam request in New Pokémon Snap

First and foremost, this request can only be completed in Florio Nature Park (Day) on Research Level 3. Your task is to take a picture of Bidoof inside their custom dam, and the dam itself won’t be ready until you reach that specific level. Therefore, if you have been trying to find it with no luck, it could be due to this.

With that said and done, jump into your NEO-ONE and progress through the stage until you reach the area with a lot of Bidoof and their structures on your right side. One of those will be a quite big dam, already built and ready. Inside there, there is a Bidoof resting, so all you have to do is to make it come out of the top, in order to take a picture.

To do so, keep throwing Fluffruits right onto the dam. You may need to throw a lot of fruits before the Bidoof actually comes out, so don’t stop, thinking you missed your chance. Other times it works with just one, and in some cases you may need to spam five and more of them. In any case, the moment Bidoof pops its head out from the top, take the screenshot and go back to your camp with it. Complete the request and claim your rewards.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.