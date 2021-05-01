New Pokémon Snap: Dangling Metapod Guide

The Dangling Metapod request in New Pokémon Snap took me a while to figure it out, for all the wrong reasons. In fact, if I may be honest, it was pure luck that I actually completed it. The task itself is not anything to write home about in terms of difficulty, but the tough part of the quest is to actually find the little bug and then to figure out what to do with it. Fortunately, now that it is out of the way, we can share with you all the details to complete it painlessly. Take a look below to see what I’m talking about.

How to complete Dangling Metapod request in New Pokémon Snap

You need to begin your quest in Founja Jungle. What Research Level it needs to be is actually not confirmed, but to be on safe side as always, it’s best to set it at 3. Level 3 was when I as well completed the quest, so it will do the trick.

With that out of the way, your goal now is to actually find a Metapod, and take a screenshot of it while it is hanging of a surface with its strong String Shot. Easier said than done, since this Metapod doesn’t seem to be found anywhere in the stage. Except, if you actually search in places where your mind wouldn’t think of, at first.

Just progress through the stage as normal, until you reach the point where below you, there is a river. At the spot where a Magikarp tends to be. If you move your camera down, you will be able to see this area filled with water. That’s of course no place for a Metapod, but, if you wait until you pass over that bridge-like spot, and turn your camera behind, you will be able to barely notice a Metapod staring at you, below that fallen tree you just passed. As you have your camera pointed at it, throw an Illumina Ball and it will detach itself from the tree and look like a spider hanging from a thread. Screenshot the sneaky insect while it is like this, and you have yourself the picture needed for the Dangling Metapod request. Enjoy.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.