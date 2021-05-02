New Pokémon Snap: For Whose Sake? Guide

New Pokémon Snap has a plethora of requests focusing around the Illumina phenomenon, and For Whose Sake? is exactly one of those. An interesting request with some great screenshots as a result, with a little Combee and its queen as the main protagonists of the scene. After you have access to Illumina Balls and orbs, you open a whole lot more ways of capturing unique Pokémon behaviors, so let’s test these here as well. If you want to know more about it, feel free to check below.

How to complete For Whose Sake? request in New Pokémon Snap

Start by jumping into Florio Nature Park (Night) with a Research Level of 3. You need to have unlocked the Illumina Balls, as we already mentioned, so be ready to put them in good use. You need to wait until you reach the flower field, at the very end of the stage. There will be numerous Combee around, but only one is required for you to trigger the instance you need.

The moment you get into the area. there is a Crystalblossom on your right side. Throw an Illumina Ball at it, and a Combee that is right next to it will be affected by its aura. Only moments later, it will go away and come back alongside a Vespiquen, who seems to be the leader of all the Combee there. The Vespiquen runs to the middle of the field, so when it does, throw another Illumina Ball at it.

If you hit it successfully, the Vespiquen will start doing aerial acrobatics and the Combee will follow as well, doing their own thing. You need to get a picture of Vespiquen as it does this, in order for the photo to count as valid. There is plenty of time to do so, since screenshots of this Pokémon even after she finishes her little dance do count towards completion. Make sure to have one in hand and finish the stage to complete the For Whose Sake? challenge.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.