New Pokémon Snap: Hard-Won Happiness Guide

The Hard-Won Happiness request of New Pokémon Snap is a very interesting one, with mechanics that span through the whole section of a run in Florio Nature Park (Night). Pidgeot is our focus here, a Pokémon that for sure doesn’t like to be bugged or in general be around others of its kind. That said, some things change, and we will be the cause of such change. For more about this specific request, below.

How to complete Hard-Won Happiness request in New Pokémon Snap

As I mentioned above, you need to start a run in Florio Nature Park (Night). I did this with a Research Level 3, so it could be that the specific moment can only be captured in such state. If you don’t seem to trigger the behaviors you need in lower Research Levels, just try again when you reach level 3. With that out of the way, let’s begin with your task.

First, you need to pay attention at the beginning of the stage on your right side, where a Pidgeot can be seen flying around. Throw some Fluffruits in the middle of the Bouffalant herd, to make it land and snack on those fruits. Just be careful to not scare it away by hitting it with those fruits. After eating a fruit or even two, it will seem happy and fly away. As you progress further into the stage, you may encounter the same Pidgeot, on your left side this time. Again, throw some fruits to make it eat at least one of them, flying away once more after being full.

Then, we reach the final phase of this process. The moment you are near the wooden pillar where a Hoothoot is sitting at, this Pidgeot you were encountering all this time will literally land in front of you and your vehicle. It will force you to stop and stare at you, with moments later throwing a very joyful scream. You need to capture on camera that rare instance, of Pidgeot showing its affection towards you, since you’ve been feeding it all this time. This magnificent bird may be distant to others, but for sure will be on your side from now on, if needed.

Return to your camp with the picture ready, and the Hard-Won Happiness task will be completed. The same picture can act as the 4-Star one, so you got yourself a bonus there, continuing your quest to a full Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.