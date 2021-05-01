New Pokémon Snap: Hard Work in the Jungle Guide

New Pokémon Snap has a ton of requests for you to complete throughout the game and Hard Work in the Jungle will be one more of those that you will be scratching your head as to what you actually have to do. Nothing to worry about though, as we are here to give all the insight you need to complete this task, easily and effortless. Our destination is going to be the Founja Jungle, and a Pikipek will be the protagonist for this challenge.

How to complete Hard Work in the Jungle request in New Pokémon Snap

As you progress through the second stage of New Pokémon Snap, you will find a tree with a rather big hole in it, which is not by accident there or by natural causes. The specific tree can easily be identified, since it has a Scan node as well right next to it. Some Pikipek tend to spend time there, and in order to make one actually come to that spot at that time, you need to aim well and throw a Fluffruit in there.

After the fruit is successfully in that hole, a couple of moments later a Pikipek will visit the tree and pick the Fluffruit up, with its feet. It will fly away, so you need to keep track of it with your camera. It will actually take the fruit to a nearby nest, most likely due to being ordered to, by the Toucannon that is also found there. The moment Pikipek will drop the food in the nest, is when you need to take some pictures of. It will start actually ‘talking’ with the Toucannon, most likely receiving some more orders and chores to do, so feel free to take more screenshots of that instance as well. The Pikipek will then leave to somewhere else, so quit the stage, show the picture you took and Hard Work in the Jungle should be completed.

