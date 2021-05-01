New Pokémon Snap: Hide and Seek in the Flowers Guide

Pichu is the usual suspect of the Hide and Seek in the Flowers request in New Pokémon Snap, the little mouse that is always trying to play around and tease everyone. Thankfully, this is one of the simplest requests you are given, as both the execution and the way of triggering the exact moment you need, are on the easier side. Below we are going to explain exactly what you need to do, for completing this task without trouble at all.

How to complete Hide and Seek in the Flowers request in New Pokémon Snap

Jump into a Florio Nature Park (Day) run, and simply pass through the stage until you are at the very last part of it, the flower field. You may need to have your Research Level at 3, since based on some trial runs to lower levels, the Pichu we need to get a picture of was not at the required place.

If you pay attention to the left side of the road, you will notice a suspicious pile of flowers in one place. There is clearly something hidden in there, which in this case it will be the Pichu we are looking for. The only thing you have to do, is to throw a Fluffruit onto that pile, and the Pichu will jump out from it right away. Take the picture of that short instance, and you have yourself the photo you need to complete the request. You need to be fast enough though, to make sure you got exactly the picture you need and to avoid having to repeat the stage in order to try once more. Complete the run and return to the camp with the screenshot, to get your rewards from the task you finished successfully.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.