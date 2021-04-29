New Pokémon Snap – How Many Pokémon are There, Which Species

Switch players are finally about to get their hands on New Pokémon Snap and will be able to take pics of all their favorite Pokémon in the Lental region very soon. But not everyone has made it into the latest spinoff game in the series. Some won’t appear at all, while others are quite well hidden. To help you get an idea of which are still out there and which aren’t included here’s a rundown of how many Pokémon are there in New Pokémon Snap, with a full list of which species made the cut.
How Many Pokémon are in New Pokémon Snap
The full count of how many Pokémon are in New Pokémon Snap will take some time. The game just released, but already we have a pretty comprehensive list that draws from our time with the game as well as trailers, gameplay videos, and other reviews. So far by our count there are at least 214 Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap, but more will likely be discovered soon. Check back for any updates as we will be sure to add any we find along the way.
So, which ones are in there? See the full list below.
Which Pokémon are in New Pokémon Snap
Below is a list of every confirmed Pokémon species in New Pokémon Snap. We have sorted the list in two ways, with both columns containing the same names. On the left is the list alphabetically and on the right is by the traditional Pokédex number for that species.
You’ll notice some evolutions are missing, even when one or two others in the line are there. We are waiting until we confirm their presence in the final game, but it is pretty safe to assume that if one member of the group is in that the rest are too.
|Pokémon (Alphabetical)
|Pokémon (by Pokédex #)
|Abomasnow
|Bulbasaur
|Absol
|Venusaur
|Aerodactyl
|Charmander
|Aipom
|Charizard
|Alomomola
|Squirtle
|Altaria
|Blastoise
|Applin
|Caterpie
|Arbok
|Metapod
|Archeops
|Pidgeot
|Ariados
|Rattata
|Audino
|Arbok
|Aurorus
|Pikachu
|Avalugg
|Raichu
|Beartic
|Sandshrew
|Beautifly
|Sandslash
|Beheeyem
|Clefairy
|Bellossom
|Vulpix
|Bewear
|Ninetales
|Bidoof
|Meowth
|Blastoise
|Machamp
|Bouffalant
|Tentacruel
|Bounsweet
|Geodude
|Braviary
|Graveler
|Bulbasaur
|Dodrio
|Bunnelby
|Dewgong
|Cacnea
|Gengar
|Carbink
|Onix
|Caterpie
|Exeggutor
|Celebi
|Kangaskhan
|Chandelure
|Starmie
|Charizard
|Jynx
|Charmander
|Pinsir
|Chinchou
|Magikarp
|Clamperl
|Lapras
|Clawitzer
|Eevee
|Clefairy
|Vaporeon
|Combee
|Jolteon
|Comfey
|Flareon
|Corsola
|Aerodactyl
|Crabominable
|Mew
|Crabrawler
|Meganium
|Cradily
|Typhlosion
|Croagunk
|Furret
|Crobat
|Hoothoot
|Cubchoo
|Ledian
|Cutiefly
|Ariados
|Dedenne
|Crobat
|Deerling
|Chinchou
|Delibird
|Lanturn
|Dewgong
|Pichu
|Diancie
|Natu
|Dodrio
|Bellossom
|Drampa
|Sudowoodo
|Drifblim
|Aipom
|Drifloon
|Wooper
|Ducklett
|Quagsire
|Eevee
|Espeon
|Eldegoss
|Umbreon
|Emolga
|Murkrow
|Espeon
|Steelix
|Espurr
|Qwilfish
|Exeggutor
|Heracross
|Finneon
|Slugma
|Flareon
|Swinub
|Florges
|Corsola
|Flygon
|Octillery
|Frillish
|Delibird
|Froslass
|Mantine
|Frosmoth
|Skarmory
|Furret
|Houndoom
|Gardevoir
|Suicune
|Gengar
|Tyranitar
|Geodude
|Lugia
|Glaceon
|Ho-Oh
|Glalie
|Celebi
|Golisopod
|Torchic
|Golurk
|Swampert
|Goodra
|Mightyena
|Graveler
|Wurmple
|Grookey
|Beautifly
|Heliolisk
|Lotad
|Heracross
|Shiftry
|Hippowdon
|Taillow
|Ho-Oh
|Wingull
|Hoothoot
|Pelipper
|Houndoom
|Gardevoir
|Hydreigon
|Slaking
|Inkay
|Sableye
|Jirachi
|Mawile
|Jolteon
|Sharpedo
|Joltik
|Wailmer
|Jynx
|Wailord
|Kangaskhan
|Torkoal
|Kecleon
|Trapinch
|Lanturn
|Flygon
|Lapras
|Cacnea
|Leafeon
|Altaria
|Ledian
|Zangoose
|Liepard
|Seviper
|Lotad
|Cradily
|Lugia
|Milotic
|Lumineon
|Kecleon
|Luvdisc
|Absol
|Luxray
|Snorunt
|Lycanroc
|Glalie
|Machamp
|Spheal
|Magikarp
|Clamperl
|Mamoswine
|Luvdisc
|Manaphy
|Jirachi
|Mandibuzz
|Torterra
|Mantine
|Monferno
|Mareanie
|Piplup
|Mawile
|Starly
|Meganium
|Bidoof
|Meowth
|Shinx
|Metapod
|Luxray
|Mew
|Rampardos
|Mightyena
|Combee
|Milotic
|Vespiquen
|Minior
|Drifloon
|Monferno
|Drifblim
|Morelull
|Hippowdon
|Murkrow
|Skorupi
|Natu
|Croagunk
|Ninetales
|Finneon
|Noibat
|Lumineon
|Noivern
|Abomasnow
|Octillery
|Weavile
|Onix
|Tangrowth
|Pancham
|Yanmega
|Pelipper
|Leafeon
|Pichu
|Glaceon
|Pidgeot
|Mamoswine
|Pikachu
|Froslass
|Pikipek
|Manaphy
|Pinsir
|Shaymin
|Piplup
|Serperior
|Primarina
|Stoutland
|Pumpkaboo
|Liepard
|Pyukumuku
|Unfezant
|Quagsire
|Woobat
|Qwilfish
|Audino
|Raichu
|Sigilyph
|Rampardos
|Archeops
|Rattata
|Trubbish
|Sableye
|Ducklett
|Salandit
|Swanna
|Sandshrew
|Vanilluxe
|Sandslash
|Deerling
|Sandygast
|Sawsbuck
|Sawsbuck
|Emolga
|Scorbunny
|Frillish
|Serperior
|Alomomola
|Seviper
|Joltik
|Sharpedo
|Beheeyem
|Shaymin
|Chandelure
|Shiftry
|Cubchoo
|Shinx
|Beartic
|Sigilyph
|Stunfisk
|Silicobra
|Golurk
|Skarmory
|Bouffalant
|Skorupi
|Braviary
|Slaking
|Mandibuzz
|Slugma
|Hydreigon
|Snom
|Volcarona
|Snorunt
|Bunnelby
|Sobble
|Talonflame
|Spheal
|Vivillon
|Squirtle
|Florges
|Starly
|Pancham
|Starmie
|Espurr
|Steelix
|Inkay
|Stoutland
|Clawitzer
|Stunfisk
|Heliolisk
|Sudowoodo
|Tyrantrum
|Suicune
|Aurorus
|Swampert
|Sylveon
|Swanna
|Dedenne
|Swinub
|Carbink
|Sylveon
|Goodra
|Taillow
|Trevenant
|Talonflame
|Pumpkaboo
|Tangrowth
|Avalugg
|Tentacruel
|Noibat
|Torchic
|Noivern
|Torkoal
|Xerneas
|Torterra
|Diancie
|Toucannon
|Primarina
|Trapinch
|Pikipek
|Trevenant
|Toucannon
|Trubbish
|Crabrawler
|Typhlosion
|Crabominable
|Tyranitar
|Cutiefly
|Tyrantrum
|Lycanroc
|Umbreon
|Wishiwashi
|Unfezant
|Mareanie
|Vanilluxe
|Morelull
|Vaporeon
|Salandit
|Venusaur
|Bewear
|Vespiquen
|Bounsweet
|Vivillon
|Comfey
|Volcarona
|Golisopod
|Vulpix
|Sandygast
|Wailmer
|Pyukumuku
|Wailord
|Minior
|Weavile
|Drampa
|Wingull
|Grookey
|Wishiwashi
|Scorbunny
|Woobat
|Sobble
|Wooper
|Eldegoss
|Wurmple
|Applin
|Xerneas
|Silicobra
|Yanmega
|Snom
|Zangoose
|Frosmoth
So that’s how many Pokémon are there in New Pokémon Snap and the full list (so far) of which species are included in the game. Check back for updates as we get more hands-on time.