New Pokémon Snap – How Many Pokémon are There, Which Species

Switch players are finally about to get their hands on New Pokémon Snap and will be able to take pics of all their favorite Pokémon in the Lental region very soon. But not everyone has made it into the latest spinoff game in the series. Some won’t appear at all, while others are quite well hidden. To help you get an idea of which are still out there and which aren’t included here’s a rundown of how many Pokémon are there in New Pokémon Snap, with a full list of which species made the cut.

How Many Pokémon are in New Pokémon Snap

The full count of how many Pokémon are in New Pokémon Snap will take some time. The game just released, but already we have a pretty comprehensive list that draws from our time with the game as well as trailers, gameplay videos, and other reviews. So far by our count there are at least 214 Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap, but more will likely be discovered soon. Check back for any updates as we will be sure to add any we find along the way.

So, which ones are in there? See the full list below.

Which Pokémon are in New Pokémon Snap

Below is a list of every confirmed Pokémon species in New Pokémon Snap. We have sorted the list in two ways, with both columns containing the same names. On the left is the list alphabetically and on the right is by the traditional Pokédex number for that species.

You’ll notice some evolutions are missing, even when one or two others in the line are there. We are waiting until we confirm their presence in the final game, but it is pretty safe to assume that if one member of the group is in that the rest are too.

Pokémon (Alphabetical) Pokémon (by Pokédex #) Abomasnow Bulbasaur Absol Venusaur Aerodactyl Charmander Aipom Charizard Alomomola Squirtle Altaria Blastoise Applin Caterpie Arbok Metapod Archeops Pidgeot Ariados Rattata Audino Arbok Aurorus Pikachu Avalugg Raichu Beartic Sandshrew Beautifly Sandslash Beheeyem Clefairy Bellossom Vulpix Bewear Ninetales Bidoof Meowth Blastoise Machamp Bouffalant Tentacruel Bounsweet Geodude Braviary Graveler Bulbasaur Dodrio Bunnelby Dewgong Cacnea Gengar Carbink Onix Caterpie Exeggutor Celebi Kangaskhan Chandelure Starmie Charizard Jynx Charmander Pinsir Chinchou Magikarp Clamperl Lapras Clawitzer Eevee Clefairy Vaporeon Combee Jolteon Comfey Flareon Corsola Aerodactyl Crabominable Mew Crabrawler Meganium Cradily Typhlosion Croagunk Furret Crobat Hoothoot Cubchoo Ledian Cutiefly Ariados Dedenne Crobat Deerling Chinchou Delibird Lanturn Dewgong Pichu Diancie Natu Dodrio Bellossom Drampa Sudowoodo Drifblim Aipom Drifloon Wooper Ducklett Quagsire Eevee Espeon Eldegoss Umbreon Emolga Murkrow Espeon Steelix Espurr Qwilfish Exeggutor Heracross Finneon Slugma Flareon Swinub Florges Corsola Flygon Octillery Frillish Delibird Froslass Mantine Frosmoth Skarmory Furret Houndoom Gardevoir Suicune Gengar Tyranitar Geodude Lugia Glaceon Ho-Oh Glalie Celebi Golisopod Torchic Golurk Swampert Goodra Mightyena Graveler Wurmple Grookey Beautifly Heliolisk Lotad Heracross Shiftry Hippowdon Taillow Ho-Oh Wingull Hoothoot Pelipper Houndoom Gardevoir Hydreigon Slaking Inkay Sableye Jirachi Mawile Jolteon Sharpedo Joltik Wailmer Jynx Wailord Kangaskhan Torkoal Kecleon Trapinch Lanturn Flygon Lapras Cacnea Leafeon Altaria Ledian Zangoose Liepard Seviper Lotad Cradily Lugia Milotic Lumineon Kecleon Luvdisc Absol Luxray Snorunt Lycanroc Glalie Machamp Spheal Magikarp Clamperl Mamoswine Luvdisc Manaphy Jirachi Mandibuzz Torterra Mantine Monferno Mareanie Piplup Mawile Starly Meganium Bidoof Meowth Shinx Metapod Luxray Mew Rampardos Mightyena Combee Milotic Vespiquen Minior Drifloon Monferno Drifblim Morelull Hippowdon Murkrow Skorupi Natu Croagunk Ninetales Finneon Noibat Lumineon Noivern Abomasnow Octillery Weavile Onix Tangrowth Pancham Yanmega Pelipper Leafeon Pichu Glaceon Pidgeot Mamoswine Pikachu Froslass Pikipek Manaphy Pinsir Shaymin Piplup Serperior Primarina Stoutland Pumpkaboo Liepard Pyukumuku Unfezant Quagsire Woobat Qwilfish Audino Raichu Sigilyph Rampardos Archeops Rattata Trubbish Sableye Ducklett Salandit Swanna Sandshrew Vanilluxe Sandslash Deerling Sandygast Sawsbuck Sawsbuck Emolga Scorbunny Frillish Serperior Alomomola Seviper Joltik Sharpedo Beheeyem Shaymin Chandelure Shiftry Cubchoo Shinx Beartic Sigilyph Stunfisk Silicobra Golurk Skarmory Bouffalant Skorupi Braviary Slaking Mandibuzz Slugma Hydreigon Snom Volcarona Snorunt Bunnelby Sobble Talonflame Spheal Vivillon Squirtle Florges Starly Pancham Starmie Espurr Steelix Inkay Stoutland Clawitzer Stunfisk Heliolisk Sudowoodo Tyrantrum Suicune Aurorus Swampert Sylveon Swanna Dedenne Swinub Carbink Sylveon Goodra Taillow Trevenant Talonflame Pumpkaboo Tangrowth Avalugg Tentacruel Noibat Torchic Noivern Torkoal Xerneas Torterra Diancie Toucannon Primarina Trapinch Pikipek Trevenant Toucannon Trubbish Crabrawler Typhlosion Crabominable Tyranitar Cutiefly Tyrantrum Lycanroc Umbreon Wishiwashi Unfezant Mareanie Vanilluxe Morelull Vaporeon Salandit Venusaur Bewear Vespiquen Bounsweet Vivillon Comfey Volcarona Golisopod Vulpix Sandygast Wailmer Pyukumuku Wailord Minior Weavile Drampa Wingull Grookey Wishiwashi Scorbunny Woobat Sobble Wooper Eldegoss Wurmple Applin Xerneas Silicobra Yanmega Snom Zangoose Frosmoth

So that’s how many Pokémon are there in New Pokémon Snap and the full list (so far) of which species are included in the game. Check back for updates as we get more hands-on time.