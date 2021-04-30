New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Bidoof

In New Pokémon Snap you will find a lot of your favorite Pokémon living their daily lives in their natural habitants, and Bidoof is one of those exactly. You can find it sleeping without a care in this world, walking around, eating and in general having the time of its life. We’d only wish having the carefree routine Bidoof has, so our task is to show this exciting lifestyle to Professor Mirror, as he requested from us to bring him pictures of any Pokémon we can find. In this guide, we are going to take a look at each unique moment of Bidoof and its gang.

How to take a picture of every Bidoof behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a picture of Bidoof as it walks around or when it is swimming.

2 – Star

Throw a Fluffruit and wait until it starts eating it. Take a picture at that exact moment.

3 – Star

In Florio Nature Park (Night) you will reach to a point where a lot of Torterra are sleeping. On the right side, behing a group of them there will be seawater. You will be able to spot three Bidoof swimming together in a straight line, so capture that instance and you are good to go.

4 – Star

While you are progressing through Florio Nature Park (Day), you will end up in an area with some Bidoof constructions, within the water on your right side. A certain structure of those, is the house of one of those Bidoof and it looks like a pyramid-like nest. Throw a Fluffruit onto it, and a Bidoof will come out from its top. Take a screenshot of it as it is looking around to see what happened.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.