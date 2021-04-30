New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Emolga

Emolga is found on top of tree branches in New Pokémon Snap, so it can be quite easy to actually not even find this little fella. At least in the beginning of the game, where you have limited tools and knowledge of the various stages and biomes of the new title. It goes around burning fruits into crisp with its intense electricity, and glides from tree to tree while playing around. In this guide we are going to see how you can capture each unique interaction it has with the environment.

How to take a picture of every Emolga behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Screenshot an Emolga as it stands on top of tree branches, minding its own bussiness.

2 – Star

You need to take a picture of the specific Pokémon as it glides towards a destination.

3 – Star

To get Emolga’s 3-Star picture, you need to throw some Fluffruit at the exact same spot where some burnt fruits are, on the ground next to a tree. You will easily notice the place as even Professor Mirror mentions it. After you throw the fruit, an Emolga will come down after a moment or two to eat it, and it will be startled by your presence when you take pictures of it. Take a photo of it trying to reach the Fluffruit.

4 – Star

This one is pretty much the same as the 3-Star photo, however, you need to avoid having the Emolga frightened by you. Throw a Fluffruit from afar and leave it being without making any noise. It will actually reach the thrown fruit, and it will start using Thunder Shock to it, in order to ‘cook’ it. Take a photo of that rare moment and watch a happy Emolga enjoying its lunch.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.