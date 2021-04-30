New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Florges

Found at the very last area in the first stage of New Pokémon Snap, Florges is a literal sight to behold. She is located in the middle of a giant flower field, literally looking like a queen among the rest of its kind. Being not only beautiful, but fabulous as well, Florges has a couple of tricks she saves for us, as long as we trigger them accordingly. To see how, take a look below.

How to take a picture of every Florges behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a screenshot of Florges from afar, as it is walking around without a care in this world.

2 – Star

Use your Scan to surprise it and take a picture them moment it opens its mount while being startled.

3 – Star

If you throw a Fluffruit before you get close, Florges will pick it up and eat it. By the time you are closer to it and the fruit is already eaten, it will be friendly enough to wave at you. Capture that rare moment and earn your 3-Star rating.

4 – Star

You need to have the Melody unlocked first, before chasing down the 4-Star picture of Florges. After you do, things are really easy. Wait until you reach the flower field and start using that Melody. Florges and the Comfey that are usually around the area, will start dancing to the tune. Take a screenshot of Florges while it does.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

