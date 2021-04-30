New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Magikarp

Magikarp may not be a very interesting fella in New Pokémon Snap, but it for sure has its moments. An equally popular Pokémon to the likes of Pikachu, for all the wrong reasons though, this helpless creature does its best at posing for the camera, when time is needed. With the help of some Fluffruits and some unexpected guests, some truly wonderful and funny to be honest, moments can be captured. If you want to take a look at each of them, take a look below.

How to take a picture of every Magikarp behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a picture of Magikarp as it splashes on water without interacting at all with it.

2 – Star

Throw a Fluffruit at it and it will jump really high up. Take a screenshot while it’s still midair.

3 – Star

In the second stage, when you reach a point with a wooden bridge, if you take a look right below it you will notice a Magikarp swimming. Throw some Fluffruits next to it and it will eat them. Take the shot while it is doing so, for your 3-Star picture. I tried it the same method in Florio Nature Park, however the Magikarp there doesn’t seem to eat any of the Fluffruits.

4 – Star

I can’t stress out enough how sad Magikarp’s 4-Star screenshot is. For two reasons. First and unfortunately no, it doesn’t turn into a Gyarados in any way, for those that were wishing it did like in the previous entry of the popular spin-off series. And second, in order to capture its brightest moment, you need to let it be caught by a Pidgeot in the first stage, Florio Nature Park (Day).

When you reach the open area with Swanna on your right side, a Magikarp splashing around and a Pidgeot in front of you, you need to poke Pidgeot until it goes to a tall tree little further away. Then, either wait for it or throw a Fluffruit to Magikarp to make it jump high, so Pidgeot can see it faster. It will then fly down and catch that same Magikarp, and it will take it far, far away to its doom. When it’s caught in Pidgeot claws, simply take the picture as it flies away and you will earn poor Magikarp’s 4-Star moment.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.