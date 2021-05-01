New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Meganium

Meganium is truly a sight to behold in New Pokémon Snap, as it’s the first Illumina Pokémon you encounter. It has the signature blue-ish aura of the Illumina phenomenon, and considering how big Meganium is, it makes it look beautiful. You can even treat it as the first ‘boss’ of the game, having its own specific stage tied with it and you pretty much have to photograph it alone, without any other hindrances. You will revisit the Illumina Spot that can be found quite a couple of times to get everything though, so let’s see below what are the requirements to fulfil its Photodex entry.

How to take a picture of every Meganium behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take any picture of Meganium to complete the 1-Star requirements.

2 – Star

After Meganium interacts with any Crystalblossom in the area and gets the Illumina effect on it, it will start growling happily. Capture that moment for the 2-Star picture.

3 – Star

Sometimes Meganium will stop walking and will look around like it’s looking for something. Take a screenshot exactly when it turns around its head, both left or right.

4 – Star

Unfortunately, I’m not sure what exactly triggers this behavior as it happened for me many times, but randomly. What you need to do is to screenshot Meganium when it runs around the field in joy. It does this when you close up to the last part of the area, and sometimes it runs around the tall tree found there. To avoid any spoilers, you can actually interact with that tree in some ways, but it doesn’t have to do with the 4-Star requirement. Mess around with it to see for yourself what you can find.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.