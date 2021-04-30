New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Murkrow

Murkrow in New Pokémon Snap does seem a little underwhelming, as none of its interactions with the environment or you are really that interesting. On the other hand, that actually may be their gimmick on purpose, due to their nature. They are after all creatures of the night and tricksters in general, so having a low profile is a given. That said, let’s take a closer look to how you can take a screenshot of their special moments.

How to take a picture of every Murkrow behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a screenshot from afar as they walk around on the ground.

2 – Star

Throw some Fluffruits at them, as they tend to go by in groups, to startle them. The moment they are about to fly away, take the picture. The timing may be a little bit odd, so give it a couple of tries until you get it right.

3 – Star

When you notice them landing on the ground, before you reach the bridge area of Florio Nature Park (Night), try to take as many pictures of them as you can. The goal is to capture one good enough, that has both Murkrow staring at you, without moving their wings or their bodies. they need to remain stationary, as they have their face turned at you.

4 – Star

At the same exact area as the 3-Star variant, if there are no Murkrow on the ground, keep throwing Fluffruits to the open grass spot at your right hand, after the bridge. You may attract a flock of Murkrow, and if you keep throwing Fluffruits without scaring them away, some of them may get close and start eating them. Take that screenshot and you got yourself the 4-Star moment.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.