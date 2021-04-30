New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Pichu

Pikachu may be the mascot of New Pokémon Snap, and the whole Pokémon franchise in general, however it is its pre-evolution Pichu that has been consistently voted as the cutest one out there. Pichu is simply adorable to take a look at in this game, as it is very expressive and it is constantly either playing around with other small Pokémon like Grookey, or it keeps hiding in tough to find spots. With four different behaviors taking the spotlight, as with every other Pokémon in the new title, let’s see how you can exactly capture all of them.

How to take a picture of every Pichu behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

A simple screenshot of Pichu running around the place is enough to fulfill the 1-Star requirement. You can easily spot it all around Florio Nature Park, usually playing with Grookey.

2 – Star

At the very start of the first stage, daytime, Pichu and Grookey may be found on the right side of the road, just walking towards it minding their own business. Making a Scan sound or through your camera’s zoom noise, they are both startled, ending up to a great shot. Take it to earn the 2-Star rating.

3 – Star

Closing to the end of the same stage, you may notice on your left side a big pile of flowers. Inside there, there is a Pichu hiding, so throw a Fluffruit to lure it out. You need to take a screenshot of it after it lands on top of the pile, staring right at you.

4 – Star

The 4-Star picture is almost exactly the same as the 3-Star one, however, you need to take the screenshot the moment Pichu pops up from that pile of flowers. The timing seems rather odd, so you many need a couple of tries to get it right and not end up with the 3-Star version.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.