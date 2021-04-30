New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Scorbunny

New Pokémon Snap completely succeeds on making Scorbunny the cutest bunny around, as its behavior within the game is really joyful and full of interesting interactions. Running around with sparks coming out of its feet, you never know where it will end up next, as it literally uses other Pokémon to either play with them, sleep on top of them of even hide behind them while it teases you. As with every other creature in New Pokémon Snap, Scorbunny is just a very fun Pokémon to stalk it around. Let’s take a look at each unique instance you can encounter it.

How to take a picture of every Scorbunny behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a screenshot of Scorbunny as it runs in the field, or simply walking around.

2 – Star

In Florio Nature Park (Night), quite early into the stage you will notice on your right hand a pack of Bouffalant sleeping and a Scorbunny is running around them. At a specific moment, it will stand next to one of the sleeping Bouffalant, looking in a sneaky way its surroundings. Take a picture at that moment, which will end up startling it as well. Alternatively, you can wait until the very end of the stage, when you see it sleeping on top of a Torterra, certainly referring to the story of the rabbit and the turtle. Throw a Fluffruit to it to wake it up temporarily, and take a photo of that moment. It counts as the same behavior in the previous instance.

3 – Star

Sometimes at the very beginning of the Florio Nature Park (Night) stage, a Scorbunny may be on top of the wooden sign you can find on the right side. It will start kicking the air, creating flames while doing so. Capture it at that moment.

4 – Star

This is a tricky one. In Florio Nature Park (Day), while you are closing at the end of the stage, there is a hidden Pichu on the left side of the flower field. Throw a Fluffruit to lure it out, and Scorbunny will jump excited for seeing it. After a couple of seconds, they will all run to a nearby crystal plant, and after some chatting, Scorbunny will burst into laughs. Take a screenshot of it to grab your 4-Star moment.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.