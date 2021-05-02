New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Shaymin

Shaymin does exist in New Pokémon Snap and it can be quite a hard Pokémon to find. Not only it’s really small to even notice, but it is found in a very specific spot, which can easily be missed. Your trouble of finding it though is totally worth it, as you can take some great pictures with it and its pal Meganium. See below how exactly you can take a screenshot of Shaymin’s each behavior.

How to take a picture of every Shaymin behavior in New Pokémon Snap

Before we begin, for those that still haven’t found Shaymin, you need to know it’s located in the Illumina Spot, where Meganium resides as well. It is on your left side, right on top of a nearby cliff. If you keep track of Meganium as it walks, you may spot it as it also has the Illumina aura on it right away.

1 – Star

Take a screenshot of Shaymin just sitting there on that cliff.

2 – Star

Shaymin needs to hop on Meganium’s head and then you need to take a picture of it as it sits there. I’m not sure if this is triggered randomly or it has a certain requirement, as it happened for me pretty much every time Meganium was walking on the left side of the road.

3 – Star

You will only have a very short moment to take this screenshot correctly. You need to take a picture of Shaymin the exact second it jumps to Meganium’s head. You need to catch it midair, so pay attention to its movements. If it starts jumping multiple times on the same spot of that cliff, it means it is getting ready for hoping onto Meganium.

4 – Star

I’m not entirely sure about this one, but what triggered the 4-Star rating for me, was taking the screenshot of Shaymin right before it jumps to Meganium. When it is hopping excited right before making the final jump. Just keep taking screenshot as it is there excited, and one of them should do the trick.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.