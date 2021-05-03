New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Swampert

If you are having trouble finding Swampert in New Pokémon Snap, that’s because it is literally hiding from plain sight. There are two areas where you can find this Pokémon, both quite secret-ish, hence why you don’t really see him much. One being in the alternate route you can jump to very early on, near a swamp, and the other is behind the waterfall, at the very last area of the stage. Both encounters need you to be in Founja Jungle (Night) on Research Level 2 and above, so let’s see how you can capture all of its magic moments.

How to take a picture of every Swampert behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Any screenshot of Swampert fulfils the 1-Star requirements. Also, just taking the picture of its ears before it comes out of the water, works too.

2 – Star

Hit it with a Fluffruit, submerged or not, and take the picture while it is startled.

3 – Star

Head into the alternate route with the Leafeon that can be seen right in front of you, as you progress through the stage. At the point where the routes can be changed, throw a Fluffruit to Leafeon to make it go into that path. Then, use your Melody so it can play around with the Ariados and Bouncesweet that are there as well, and eventually it will go into the water. The Swampert will pop up, so take a the photo as it lands or when it’s midair.

4 – Star

Follow the exact same process of the 3-Star picture, and when it jumps out of the water, throw an Illumina orb at it. It will then start splashing Leafeon with water, and they will play around. Take the photo of the Swampert throwing water, and you have your 4-Star picture.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.