New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Swanna

The story of the ugly duck who turned into the beautiful swan is referenced through Swanna and in New Pokémon Snap, both Swanna and its pre-evolution, Ducklett, can be found in the very first stage. Almost always splashing in the water or just flying carelessly around, Swanna is an elegant presence, captivating everyone even through the lens of our camera. The ways of getting the rarest photos of it can be a little bit on the random side, but very interesting nevertheless. Following this intro, you will find all you need to see on how you can capture a Swanna in all of its glory.

How to take a picture of every Swanna behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Take a screenshot of any Swanna swimming around.

2 – Star

Surprise Swanna with a Scan sound and take the screenshot when it opens its mouth.

3 – Star

While I personally did this during nighttime, a well-timed photo of a Swanna flying during any time of the day, should do the trick.

4 – Star

Not sure if it’s a random or fixed event, but during nighttime in Florio Nature Park, on your right side close at the end of the stage, you may encounter a group of Swanna standing there in the water. Their ‘leader’ may trigger the Illumina effect, and when it does, it leads the rest of the gang to the skies. Take a picture of the whole pack of Swanna flying, to earn your 4-Star rating.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

