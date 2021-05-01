New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Sylveon

Sylveon became a fan-favorite the moment it was revealed years ago, and in New Pokémon Snap this Pokémon truly shines in terms of how pretty and expressive it actually is. Seeing it interacting with other Pokémon or just sleeping in its natural habitat, really gives a breath of fresh air to it and hopes for what could be potentially in the horizon, for new games in the series. That said, if you want to find out how to take a picture for each rating, take a look further below.

How to take a picture of every Sylveon behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

You can take the 1-Star picture by either taking a photo of it in the Illumina Spot stage, or during nighttime in Florio Nature Park. Any picture would do it.

2 – Star

If you startle it with any item while it’s sleeping, like Fluffruits or Illumina Balls, it will wake up frustrated. Take a picture of that exact moment.

3 – Star

If you manage to wake it up in the Illumina Spot stage (found on the right side as you start the stage, hidden behind the cliff) with an Illumina Ball or something of the likes, it will wake up and jump from the cliff, landing to its 4 feet and look around. A picture during the jump or a couple of moments right after it landed, is enough to guarantee you the 3-Star rating.

4 – Star

Follow exactly the same as above, and wait for it to run next to Meganium that is found on your left side. When it comes close to the giant Pokémon , it will start jumping around happily. Take a photo of it while doing so, and the 4-Star picture is yours.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.