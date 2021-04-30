New Pokémon Snap: How to Get All Stars for Torterra

Torterra seems to be a sleepy fella in New Pokémon Snap, as most encounters with one end up watching it yawn and having some sweet dreams. Not a big surprise there though, as it literally has an overgrown tree on top of its back. Who knows how heavy that is and how tiring it is for the the gentle giant. In any case though, this behemoth of a Pokémon can be found in Florio Nature Park, mostly at night, so let’s see below how you can gather all of its unique moments.

How to take a picture of every Torterra behavior in New Pokémon Snap

1 – Star

Any simple picture of Torterra would suffice for this one, so just capture it while it walks around the field or sleeps peacefully.

2 – Star

Hit it with a Fluffruit and the moment it is startled, take the photo.

3 – Star

At the very end of Florio Nature Park (Night), you will notice a Torterra sleeping with a Scorbunny on top of it. When you are close, take a picture from the side without waking them up, with the Scorbunny being visible enough to get the 3-Star rating.

4 – Star

At any sleeping Torterra you encounter, throw a Fluffruit with goal to wake them up. As they open their eyes, after a second or two, they start yawning. This is the exact moment that you need to take a screenshot, and earn your 4-Star photo.

*Please note that as you increase your Research level in each stage, you may encounter different behaviors of Pokémon in New Pokémon Snap. If you don’t seem to find the specific moment for the one you are looking for, it may be due to this. Keep taking pictures in a specific stage, to unlock every Research level of it and complete your Photodex.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.