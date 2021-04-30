New Pokémon Snap – How to Move Faster, How to Unlock Turbo

Things move slowly in New Pokémon Snap but sometimes you want to move faster. While nature photographers typically try not to disturb their subjects, the slow, plodding pace of the NEO-ONE will leave many players a bit frustrated. You’re not on the ground yourself, so it’s not like you can click in the thumbstick to sprint like so many other games. No, this is an on-rails experience after all. But there is one thing you can do. Here’s how to move faster, meaning how to unlock Turbo, in New Pokémon Snap.

How to Unlock Turbo in New Pokémon Snap

Before we get into the mechanics of how to move faster you first need to unlock the ability. In New Pokémon Snap it is referred to as Turbo, and it’s a feature that is added to the NEO-ONE once you reach a certain point in the game. That point is having completed the Lental Seafloor Illumina Spot stage.

Unfortunately this is one of the tougher levels to unlock in New Pokémon Snap. As that guide illustrates, you need to first unlock the Lental Seafloor stage as a whole. Once you do that you need to raise its Reseach Level to stage 3 and then come back and take an alternate path which will open up the Illumina Spot portion of the level. Once there you need a photo of Whishiwashi in its School and Illumina forms to complete it. Once you do you will unlock the Turbo feature on the NEO-ONE, so here’s how to actually move faster once you’ve done all of that.

How to Move Faster in New Pokémon Snap

Using Turbo to move faster in New Pokémon Snap is super easy. It’s barely an inconvenience really. All you need to do is hold down ZR to activate it. You’ll immediately start moving faster through the level, passing by stuff that you’ve likely seen a dozen times already. Once you get where you’re wanting to be just let go of the ZR button and you’ll return to normal speed.

So that’s how to unlock Turbo and how to move faster in New Pokémon Snap. This really helps when you just need a photo of a certain species or behavior. You can zip past all the other stuff, try to get your shot, then retry if you have any trouble.