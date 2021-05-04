New Pokémon Snap: In The Tall Grass Guide

If you are having trouble with the In The Tall Grass request of New Pokémon Snap, don’t worry, you are not alone. Besides, that’s the whole gimmick of this specific task, since the actual picture is very easy to take. You need to find a certain Pokémon, hiding somewhere in the tall grass, as the request even mentions. Where exactly though, well, keep reading below to find out.

How to complete In The Tall Grass request in New Pokémon Snap

Founja Jungle during daytime is your destination. You also need to have your Research Level at 3, so keep that in mind. Other than these requirements, there is not anything else needed to complete the request, so let’s jump right into it.

Let NEO-ONE reach the very last part of the stage. This is after the lake where a lot of Quagsire are, and where you can spot a couple of Liepards minding their own business. After you reach that spot, keep using your Scan and aim your camera on your right side, where a lot of grass patches are. At some point, you will notice a scanned node with question marks on it, so at that exact place, keep throwing some Fluffruits. After a couple of moments, you will see a hesitant Sobble getting near them in order to eat one. This is the magic moment you need to take a photo of, as Sobble is getting out of its hidden place. Take as many as you want, and head back to the camp to finish the In The Tall Grass challenge.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.