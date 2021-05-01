New Pokémon Snap: Livening Up the Flowers Guide

New Pokémon Snap offers a good number of requests with vague description as to what you need to do and the Livening Up the Flowers request is no exception. It is kind of obvious that a Florges is involved to this quest, but what exactly is required for you to do, is unsure. Thankfully, we have spent enough time with the game to have completed a bunch of these requests, and Livening Up the Flowers was actually an easy one, depending mostly on random factors and luck. Below you can find all you need in order to complete this request.

How to complete Livening Up the Flowers request in New Pokémon Snap

Start a run in Florio Nature Park (Day). You need to reach the very end of the stage, where the flower field and Florges are located at. We did this at Research Level 3, so it could be possible that you need to reach that level first before attempting to capture the moment needed.

After finding yourself in the meadows area, just keep observing Florges, without interacting with it at all. Keep watching its movements, until it starts spreading its arms wide and casts some kind of natural ability. You will know if that’s the moment you need when it starts glowing yellow. While it is in this animation sequence, all you have to do is to take the picture and the request will be completed. Florges was most likely doing something to the whole flower field, but there doesn’t seem to be any visual indication about it, other than the yellow-ish glow of the Pokémon itself. return to your camp and the Livening Up the Flowers request shall be done.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.