New Pokémon Snap: Munching Murkrow Guide

Munching Murkrow is a request you won’t have much trouble with in New Pokémon Snap. Even the title indicates as to what you need to do, and the execution is rather simple. Kind of a break if you take in consideration some very troublesome tasks, which have you scratching your head as to what exactly you need to do. In any case, if you are having issues with this one as well, feel free to check our explanation below and complete Munching Murkrow effortless.

How to complete Munching Murkrow request in New Pokémon Snap

First off, you need to begin your run in Florio Nature Park (Night). This is where Murkrow can be found, in various areas as you progress through the stage. I don’t believe the Research Level matters on this one, but to be on the safe side as always, it’s best to have it at 3. If you end up not finding any Murkrow at that specific level, trying lower it down.

After everything is set, all you have to do is to find a Murkrow and throw some Fluffruits to it. Don’t aim right at it, just throw them nearby. Your goal is to make it follow those fruits and eventually eat one of them. The picture you need is the Murkrow literally munching on the fruit, so the moment it gets close and starts eating it, take the shot. The only trouble you may encounter on this one, is to actually make the Murkrow eat the Fluffruit. Sometimes they simply don’t care about them, and ignore them altogether. Just keep throwing fruits until they decide to eat them, and you should be good to. Return to your camp and complete the Munching Murkrow request.

