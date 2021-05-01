New Pokémon Snap: One-Hand Freeze Guide

One-Hand Freeze will really test your patience as a photographer, like many other requests in New Pokémon Snap. Usually, you need to either interact with the environment or the Pokémon around you, with your tools like Fluffruits and Illumina Balls. In contrast to those, for the One-Hand Freeze request you just need to wait. Wait, and hope that what you want to happen, will indeed happen. If you are curious about what we are talking about here, take a look below as we explain everything needed.

How to complete One-Hand Freeze request in New Pokémon Snap

Start a new run in the Florio Nature Park (Day). It is unknown if the Research Level needs to be a specific one, but to be on the safer side, it is suggested to have it to 3. Your target will be a Grookey, as the task mentions already. What you need to do with that Grookey though, is the catch.

The process of taking the picture needed, is both simple and troublesome at the same time. To put it simply, you have to wait and hope that Grookey does a specific one-handed acrobatic. The catch with this is that you can’t trigger it in any way, so you are stuck with waiting for Grookey to do it whenever it feels like it. Just so you know which one we are talking about, it needs to stand on one hand, upside down, literally jiggling its body in the process.

In order to be able to capture this rare moment, you just need to keep your camera stuck on Grookey, whenever you find it in the stage. Then, wait until it decides to do this unique move. Don’t worry if you end up being really far from it, since even a glimpse of the action does count for completing One-Hand Freeze. Which will most likely be the case, since most of the times I found it doing this, it was almost when it was off my sight. This pretty much makes it a test for your patience, rather than actually being a practical challenge. Take the screenshot of this little fella, give the picture and the request will be completed.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.