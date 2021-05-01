New Pokémon Snap: Staredown for Venusaur Guide

A literal class between two giants, the Staredown for Venusaur request of New Pokémon Snap is a showdown between Arbok and Venusaur. This makes it sound more exciting than it actually is, as they just scream to each other until one of them flees. Nevertheless, it’s a moment that Todd requested us to capture, and like the good photographers we are, it is our duty to see it through. Below you can will find everything you need to get done with this task as easily as possible.

How to complete Staredown for Venusaur request in New Pokémon Snap

First, you need to start in Founja Jungle during daytime. Your research level should be at least 3, since only then Venusaur is at the spot we need him to be. Right from the get go, you will be able to find Arbok on the right side of the road, scaring a small Wooper. Throw him a couple of Fluffruits to make Arbok go away, and it will run to the next open spot in the same area.

From here on starts the tricky part. You need to make Arbok keep following you, until it ends up face to face with Venusaur, who stands idle next to a nearby tree. What I did was to keep throwing Fluffruits towards Venusaur’s spot until the big snake reached the position I needed it to be. Using the Melody also helps, in fact it could be mandatory as I’ve only done this using this tune in conjunction with the fruits, so keep pressuring Arbok until it sits in front of Venusaur.

That’s when the staredown begins. I also threw a couple of Illumina Balls on both of them to be on the safe side, and they started screaming at each other. After a while, Venusaur was the one backing up from this verbal fight, and that’s what you need to capture on camera. The moment Venusaur starts fleeing, take a couple of screenshot of it and go back to camp with the photo. Todd will praise you and the request will be completed.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.