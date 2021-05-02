New Pokémon Snap: What’s Your Favorite Pollen Guide

What’s Your Favorite Pollen is another request that requires you to use the Illumina phenomenon of New Pokémon Snap in order to capture the moment you are tasked with. Founja Jungle is home to a lot of grass-type and bug Pokémon, and two of those will star in our picture. You can even tell by the thumbnail picture which of those will be, so let’s get straight to it.

How to complete What’s Your Favorite Pollen request in New Pokémon Snap

The requirements for this quest are the Illumina Balls being unlocked, and to have your Founja Jungle (Day) at research level 3. Only then both required Pokémon are going to be where exactly we need them to. Venusaur doesn’t even spawn without the stage being at level 3, so set it at that and you are good to go.

Right from the get-go, the next Pokémon that is mandatory for this request, Beautifly, can be seen in front of you, sitting on the right side of the road. Two of them to be precise, so as you get close to them they will fly away, seemingly gone. Which is not the case. After you progress a little further down the stage, right after the point where you can find Arbok scaring a Wooper, there is a Venusaur, kind of hidden from plain sight to your far right. You don’t need to do something with it right now, however, after your NEO-ONE keeps going a little further down the road, one of the Beautifly we saw before will start getting closer to Venusaur. You may need to turn your camera back to even notice this, so don’t just look straight to your destination.

After it gets close, you need to throw some good-aimed Illumina Balls directly to Venusaur. If any of them is successful, Beautifly will actually go on top of Venusaur and start drinking ‘juice’ from the plant on its back. Exactly that is the moment you need to take a screenshot of, so make sure to grab a photo of this instance and then finish or quit the stage. Return to the camp with the picture of Beautifly literally drinking from Venusaur’s back, and the What’s Your Favorite Pollen request will be completed.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.