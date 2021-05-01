New Pokémon Snap: Where It Snacks and Snoozes Guide

The Where it Snacks and Snoozes request in New Pokémon Snap, kind of made me feel bad at first, but that was for like a couple of seconds. It is both a hard and funny task to complete, as you are required to literally annoy two Pokémon that were minding their own business. As you may have guessed already based on the thumbnail picture, both Heracross and Pinsir star in this moment, and you will see below exactly why.

How to complete Where It Snacks and Snoozes request in New Pokémon Snap

To start things, you need to have your Fluffruits and Illumina Balls unlocked, and have Florio Nature Park (Night) at Research Level 2. With that in mind, start a run in the specific stage and let your vehicle pass the stone bridge that you find at some point. After you do, right when you spot a hole on your left, starting using your Scan to make a Pinsir peek through that hole. You will know you succeed if you see its horns popping out. If it doesn’t work right away, keep scanning. When it does peek, throw at it an Illumina Ball, and it will jump out of the hole.

It will then start looking around, so what you need to do is to throw a couple of Fluffruits on the ground behind, and immediately start spamming your Scan. You need to do this until a Heracross literally falls of from the nearby tree, lying on its back both confused and frustrated. While the Fluffruits don’t really seem to play any role on Heracross’s falling, for some reason it never fell before for me without the fruits, even I spammed the Scan for a while. Therefore, I take it that Fluffruits are required for the hungry Pokémon to drop. Capture the moment where Pinsir went on top of Heracross to see what is going on, and you will have the Where It Snacks and Snoozes request completed.

