New Pokémon Snap: Where’s That Pokémon Guide

Where’s That Pokémon is one of my favorite requests I had to do in New Pokémon Snap, due to how great the result picture is. The Pokémon we are looking for here is the one and only Caterpie and its friends, who really like to hide from plain sight. I mean, it’s only natural if you consider how many physical threats they have in the wild, so finding these little fellas is both tricky and exciting at the same time. Take a look below to see how you can take a great picture of these cute bugs.

How to complete Where’s That Pokémon request in New Pokémon Snap

You can find this gang of green insects in Florio Nature Park (Night). Your Research Level should be at least 2, but that wouldn’t be an issue since the tool you need to complete this request is obtainable only if you have progressed that far already. We are talking about the Melody you unlock after a while, which plays a tune with various results when in a stage.

In any case, start a run into Florio Nature Park (Night). Then, simply wait until you reach the area with a Hoothoot standing on a wooden sigh, looking right at you. As you close in to that sign, start using your Melody. Hoothoot will start dancing alongside it, so feel free to take a picture of that as well, but our focus here is what will pop up right behind this sign. Four Caterpie will show their heads, as they have been hiding behind the sign up until they heard your music. The scene is simply adorable to say the least, so start taking some photos of them while they are looking at you. Throw in some Illumina Balls as well to make them look fabulous, and you have yourself a beautiful moment on camera. Finish the stage and return to your camp with the picture to complete the Where’s That Pokémon request.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch.