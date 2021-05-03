New Pokémon Snap: Why So Still? Guide

The Why So Still? request in New Pokémon Snap is kind of an odd one. While the moment you need to capture is great and all, it’s kind of finnicky. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Your goal is to take a photo of Swampert splashing Leafeon with water, but it’s easier said than done. If this task is giving you some trouble, like to a lot of players, take a look below as we explain everything in detail.

How to complete Why So Still? request in New Pokémon Snap

Before anything else, you need to make sure you have at least a Research Level of 2 in Founja Jungle (Night), your Illumina orbs unlocked and lastly the Melody device available. Having your Research Level at 3 help much more, but the request is doable with just 2. With all these set, start a run in Founja Jungle (Night).

Right from the start, you will be able to see a Leafeon right in front of you, running down the path you are on as well. Keep following it, and eventually it will stop to a spot where if you use your Scan, you will be able to choose a different path to follow. However, this is available only if your Research Level is set at 3, since below that, the alternate road won’t be available. That said, the Leafeon can get into that path even if you are not able to. In general, you want to throw a Fluffruit on top of Leafeon, so it will get startled and get into that route instead of the regular one.

If it is successfully on that road, you need to use your Melody right after it stops, looking at some Ariados, so it will go into the small pond next to it, where a Swampert was hiding as well. It will pop up from there, and if you throw an Illumina orb at it, it will start throwing water to Leafeon and they will play around. That’s the moment you need to capture on camera, with Swampert as the focus.

The reason the request is gimmicky, is because if you don’t focus your lens well, with Swampert at its center but with both Pokémon being visible enough in the picture, it won’t count towards completion for the challenge. If your Research Level is 2, it will make things harder since you won’t be able to be on that route as well, and you will have to try and take the picture from afar. With Research Level 3 though, you will be as well in that area with those Pokémon together, making things much easier as you will be right next to them. Whichever is the case, the request is doable in both of them, so pick your poison and take that awesome photo. Quit the stage and head back with a successful request at hand.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:May 3rd, 2021