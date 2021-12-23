Update 1.2.1 has arrived for New World, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. New World update 1.2.1 made some significant changes to the game, trying to balance a couple of exploits and issues along the way. The fixes are relatively small, but every fix is meaningful. Here’s everything new with New World update 1.2.1.

New World Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Restricted Coin Lockboxes earned from the Tree of Light to players level 14 and above to coincide with when Event Quests are enabled for players. This change was implemented to discourage bad actors from repeatedly creating new characters in an attempt to exploit the availability of coins.

Reduced the number of characters that can be created per day per account.

Fixed an issue causing Azoth balances to not update after fast traveling or crafting. Azoth balances should now adjust to show the amount spent when traveling or crafting.

Fixed an issue that caused potions to drop at multiple gear scores resulting in inventory stacking issues.

To enable a level playing field for players, we reset the faction cooldown time for all players. Once players choose or change a faction the duration of the cooldown will be set to 60 days.

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the “Weavers Needed” Town Project mission for the Winter Convergence to not be completed if attempting to craft in Everfall.

New World is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official New World website.