Update 1.2.2 has arrived for New World, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This is New World’s first update of 2022 and is filled with fixes and changes to some quests. This new update does not bring any significant changes to the game, so veteran players should not notice a big difference after implementing this update. Here’s everything new with New World update 1.2.2.

New World Update 1.2.2 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t gain more than 3 levels of Aptitude when crafting large quantities of items at once.

Disabled a short series of work-in-progress quests which were missing some aspects, most notably the rewards. These quests are being disabled for the time being, and they’ll be re-enabled at a later date. Players who have completed the quests in their current state can keep the XP and gold earned, but progress will be reset so you can complete the quests again for the proper rewards when they’re re-enabled. The quests affected are:

Edge of the World.

Call Beyond the Void.

Stirs the Awakened.

The Cursed Blade.

Sensou no Ko.

Fixed an issue where players were able to jump-cancel the bow firing recovery. There is now a .33 second delay from when an arrow is released before a jump can be triggered.

Fixed an issue causing permanent disease and slow being applied in PvP.

Fixed an issue to players sliding when animation cancelling Void Blade heavy attacks.

Fixed an issue where the wrong mob could spawn for “Guardian of the Light”.

Fixed an issue causing The Surgeon, Pit Lord Daehi, Baines, and Mordici The Mortician to not drop battle trophy materials.

