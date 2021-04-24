Nier Replicant: How to Get Black Bass

Out of the many different kinds of fish required for the ‘The Fisherman’s Gambit’ questline in Nier: Replicant, Black Bass sits among the easiest of them to locate, but catching it is another story. In this long side mission, which lasts for a while as it continues on through the many chapters of the game, you are tasked with finding certain fish that the old man handing you the quest, asks for. At a certain point of this task, you need to find five Black Bass to bring back, following up your previous target which was some Bream. In this guide here, we are checking where and how you can catch some Black Bass for going to the next step of the quest.

Where to find Black Bass in Nier: Replicant

Black Bass is the fifth target of The Fisherman’s Gambit, but that doesn’t make it a harder fish to find than the previous you brought back. In fact, it’s one of the easiest to get a grasp of where it is, similarly to Bream. The requirements are also very easy to achieve, as you barely need anything to catch it. Your basic Lure and rod are the only tools needed, saving money from buying baits, in order to get the amount of fish needed.

After you have everything ready, you need to go back to where everything started, your protagonist’s village. Get outside the village, and from that point exactly head south until you find a large body of water. If you look carefully, you will notice a small beach-like area where you can sit comfortably and start fishing. That’s where Black Bass is located, so throw your Lure and fish away until you capture five Black Bass.

Actually catching some Black Bass on the other hand, may be a little on the tougher side, since they do pull up a fight. You may need to spend a while there, but on the bright side, since only your Lure is needed you won’t be wasting any baits. Also, Black Bass and Carps are the only fish found there, with only Black Bass needing your basic Lure. This means that every throw you make, will end up on a Black Bass, speeding up this part of the process the very least. After getting the amount needed, it is time to return to the old man and head on further with this side quest in Nier: Replicant.

