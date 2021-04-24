Nier Replicant: How to Get Bream

The Fisherman’s Gambit side quest in Nier: Replicant is a long one, spanning through the many chapters of the game, and one fish you need to catch at some point, is Bream. In comparison to other fish required prior, Bream is not a tough one to both locate and catch, making it an enjoyable break from the remainder of the ones you need to bring back. Below we are going to take a look at where exactly you can find Bream and continue on with your quest.

Where to find Bream in Nier: Replicant

If you consider The Fisherman’s Gambit’s requests as stages or phases in the large scheme of this questline, the Bream would be stage four if you’d like. After catching some Rainbow Trouts, Blowfish and some Sardines, the old man now asks for some Bream for his ‘collection’. As you bring more fish to him, he kind of upgrades your fishing ability with goal to find and catch bigger fish that are also much more rare than what you could catch in the beginning of your journey.

Thankfully, Bream are easy to find and catch in Nier: Replicant, so you won’t be having much trouble in this phase. First thing you have to do is to stock up on some basic bait, which is your Lure itself. As such, excuse my bad joke as what I mean here is that you barely need bring anything, other than your rod and Lure. Saving money on not buying baits is always welcome. So, have your equipment ready and head to Seafront, as this is the place where we can find ourselves some Bream.

After traveling to Seafront, head towards the beach area where an old fisherman is. This is where you can start throwing your lure into the water, and Bream will literally come to you in packs. A very easy fish to capture, making more effort going over there than actually trying to catch it. Gather the amount needed for the quest, and you are done, return back to the old man and get ready for the next part of The Fisherman’s Gambit.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.