NieR Replicant – How To Get Ending E

NieR originally released back in 2010, with the two versions in Japan and the one in the West. Regardless of which version you played, there were only four endings that you could get in the game, A, B, C, and D. However, the new release known as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… not only added in new story content into the story part the way through, but also added an extra ending entirely with Ending E. Knowing how to get Ending E is not very obvious, so this guide will tell you how.

How To Get Ending E

One of the signature moves of the Nier series now is with erasing your game data in some fashion. In the case of Nier Replicant, this is what happens when you finish the game and get Ending D, with your choice erasing your data entirely. Of course there are three save slots, so you can save your other data, but the slot you are playing in will be erased entirely.

To get Ending E, you need to start a new game from that slot and you have to use a different name as well. At this point, play through the first few hours of the game as before like you were just doing a straight replay of the game. You need to keep playing until the second battle against the giant Shade in the Aerie with Kainé. After beating this boss, the game takes a different trajectory than before. From there, just keep playing and you will be able to get Ending E within a couple hours of that point.

