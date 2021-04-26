Nier Replicant: How to Get Logs

With so many items you can find in Nier: Replicant, even the simplest ones like Logs can be tough to locate and obtain. Either used for side quests, or for upgrading your equipment, everything is valuable in this majestic world and can prove helpful to your journey. If you are trying to find some Logs and don’t really seem to understand where you can actually get them from, take a look below to have every answer you need.

Where to find and how to get Logs in Nier: Replicant

Logs may be required for a number of reasons in Nier: Replicant, like for example if you want to complete the ‘A City Reborn’ side quest. Therefore, getting to know where you can find a lot of them, easily and effortless, it’s a given. You can obtain some good amounts of Logs in two ways, both of them quite easy to achieve.

One, and most certainly the fastest way, is to directly purchase them from the Materials Store in Nier’s Village. That’s right, you can get that that easily from a store. However, they do cost 500 Gold each, so if you are having trouble with having the amount of money you need, you may want to skip this method and farm them in another way.

If that other way sounds intriguing, here it is. Head over to any Seafront beach area, and look for shiny ‘flashes’, which are interactable. They can contain some Logs each time, so if you keep exiting and re-entering the area, those do respawn with chances of giving you some Logs. While not a surefire way of getting the desired item fast, it is a free and farmable method to do for as much as you like. Pick your poison out of the two ways, and gather all the Logs you need for the task you are trying to complete.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.