Nier Replicant: How to Get Pink Moonflower Seeds

For those that are trying to complete every side content in Nier: Replicant, Pink Moonflower Seeds are going to be an item you will have to get as you progress through the game. These unique seeds are required for the ‘Life in the Sands’ mission, so if you want to complete it, some Pink Moonflower Seeds are needed. Ten in fact, so you may have to work for them a little. Not a single worry though, as below you will find everything in regards to how to get the amount of Pink Moonflower Seeds you need.

How to get Pink Moonflower Seeds in Nier: Replicant

Unfortunately, the specific seeds can’t be bought through any shop in Nier: Replicant, so you are stuck with the mission of how to actually find them in the wild, or produce them. The latter is the method we are going to use here, as Pink Moonflower Seeds are obtainable only this way.

First, you need to know that these seeds are cross-bred. Different kinds of plants are required to mix in order to have the desired result, so expect to do some gardening. Having the extra garden space unlocked will really help on this part, so make sure to upgrade your garden the soonest you can. Speeding up the process of any plant breeding is always welcome. You can either upgrade your garden by completing the early ‘A return to Shopping’ side quest, or if you are quite further into the game, directly purchase the Cultivator’s Handbook from the Village Florist and the extra space will be unlocked like that.

With those requirements met, let’s start by actually working for some Pink Moonflower Seeds. You need to mix 15 (the maximum number available) different Blue and Gold Moonflowers respectively, in order for the result to be an Indigo Moonflower or a Red one. You also need to place them in an alternating pattern, with one color first and the other right after. Do this for all 15 of them, throw in some Bounty Fertilizer to increase your chances of getting rare drops after, and your ground is set.

The flowers need two whole days to start producing some seeds, so you can either wait as normal, or ‘cheat’ by changing your platform’s clock to the time of two days after. Just note that this can only be done offline, so if you are connected to the internet it will not work.

Your last step would be to repeat the whole process mentioned above, but this time using the Indigo and Red flowers. Plant them in an alternating pattern as before, and after two days, you may end up harvesting some Pink Moonflowers. Plant those as well, and you will be able to harvest ten of them in no time, with Bounty Fertilizer included. With that, your quest for ten Pink Moonflower Seeds in Nier: Replicant comes to an end, so complete it and get those rewards.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.