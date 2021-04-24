Nier Replicant: How to Get Sandfish

After completing the previous request of The Fisherman’s Gambit quest, you are now tasked with finding some Sandfish in Nier: Replicant. Having entered the large fish category, the long lasting mission is almost over and the request for Sandfish is only a couple of steps before finishing this questline for good. In order to see how and where exactly you can find this odd kind of fish, take a look below as we will explain everything needed.

Where to find Sandfish in Nier: Replicant

All you need in order to grab some Sandfish to your hook, is your basic Lure. Which means that at least in regards to baits, you won’t have to worry on stocking up prior to chasing down Sandfish, nor it will be a hassle if you miss a lot of them while trying to reel them in. As I keep saying for Nier: Replicant, saving money in any way possible, is always welcome and a good thing.

With that said, you need to head to Facade in order to start looking for Sandfish. Then, you need to be exactly where the fast travel boat is, as this sea creature can only be found at the dock over to that area. The sandsea of Facade is full of this species, but the specific spot is the only one where you can actually draw them in. Therefore, sit back, relax, and use your rod at the dock in order to capture some Sandsea. Please note that they may end up being rather tough to catch, so expect some challenging reel-ins. Get the amount of them you want, and bring them back to the old man to keep going with the side quest.

