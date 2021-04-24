NieR Replicant – How To Unlock and Change Outfits

The new release of NieR known as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… just released and you may have noticed that the respective game stores have a free piece of free DLC for the game that provides you with outfits based on the very popular Nier: Automata. However, starting up the game will find you with no way to switch costumes. This likely has left many people very confused, especially since it’s available as free DLC right out of the gate. These aren’t the only costumes in the game either, but you will have to wait awhile to gain access those outfits and this guide will tell you how you can do so.

How To Unlock And Change Outfits

NieR Replicant not only has the four DLC costumes that can be use based on Nier: Automata, but also a series of them that you can collect later in the game. In fact, if you do not download the DLC pack costumes, you will have to wait until you get Ending A and start your game back up with New Game +. By doing that, you will now have access to what is known as ‘A Departed Mother’s Diary’ in the first floor of your house.

Go to your house and interact with the diary to actually go inside of it and give you control of Papa NieR as people like to call him. This has you completing a few challenges known as 15 Nightmares, which were actually DLC in the original release years ago. These are pretty straight forward and will reward you with additional costumes for completing them.

Whether you have new costumes like the Kabuki from the diary or just are using the Yorha ones from Nier: Automata, they can be accessed through the Wardrobe menu. You can’t just find this by pausing the game, but rather you have to go all the way out to the Title Menu. From there, select Options and then go down to Wardrobe. From there, you can set costumes for Boy, Adult, Kainé, and Emil, as well as changing the Magic Orbs as well.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Make sure to check out all of our guides on both the newly added and older content in the game if you need more help.