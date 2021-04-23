The Lost Eggs side quest is available early in Nier Replicant, and it tasks players with finding chicken eggs hidden somewhere in the village. You can pick this side quest up from a man in the village market. The chickens’ eggs have been disappearing, and he needs you to find the hiding spots and bring him an egg. He tells you to ask around town to see if anyone has any information, and this wild chicken chase will help you get to know some of the village’s residents. Here’s where to find chicken eggs for the Lost Eggs quest in Nier Replicant.

Where to Find Chicken Eggs in Nier Replicant

In order to find the eggs, you need to speak with two nearby villagers. They both provide hints that lead you to the eggs’ hiding place. First, speak to the young child circling the fountain across from the quest giver. He says “You’re looking for chicken eggs? I saw one hidden in the shadows once!” This is a good hint that will help you on your search, but you can’t do much with this information without additional details.

After talking to the child, exit the market and head to the northwestern corner of the village. There’s a man standing in the field by an old ruined brick wall. He has some more information to share about the eggs, saying ” the chickens in this village like to lay their eggs in high places for some reason.” Now that you have two hints, your will say, “maybe we should check out the fountain by the library.” This is where the eggs are located, so now it’s just a matter of picking them up.

The fountain by the library is nearby, and you’ve probably already passed it a few times when running around the village. There are two children that always run around it, and it’s surrounded by stone arches. Behind one of these arches is an orange arrow pointing toward the ground. Walk up to this arrow and interact with it to obtain the lost chicken egg.

With the egg in hand, just head back to the quest giver in the village market to complete the quest. You’ll get a Health Salve for your effort, which is an invaluable healing item that restores 60% of your HP. More healing items is always a nice thing, especially when a quest is as easy as this one.

To recap, here’s how to find the lost chicken eggs.

Talk to the child circling the fountain across from the item shopkeeper. Talk to the man in the fields in the northwest corner of the village. Find the eggs behind one of the pillars surrounding the fountain by the library.

Nier Replicant is stuffed with side quests like this one. Many of them seem like busy work at first, but a few of them are genuinely interesting and are very much worth your while. It’s hard to tell which quests are the good ones up front though, so just try to pick up as many side quests as you can and then decide which ones to do from there. Nier Replicant is a great game with some great side stories, so you don’t want to miss out on any of the good stuff.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.